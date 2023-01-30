(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week.
The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward.
“High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for Maine families this winter,” Mills said in a release. “That’s why I proposed – and was pleased to sign – an emergency relief measure that quickly puts money back into the hands of Maine people.”
Checks are expected to be delivered next week to residents, according to the release. The payments are designed to help residents address near record-high, home-heating costs.
The state’s Revenue Services, according to the release, said residents who qualified for the program can expect to receive their payment by the end of March.
“With Maine people facing high energy costs, Governor Mills directed us to distribute the energy relief payments as quickly as possible, and I am pleased to say we have achieved our goal of beginning to send them before the end of January,” Kirsten Figueroa, commissioner for the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, said in a release. “We will continue to work hard to see that all the checks are sent out as quickly as possible.”
Eligible participants include those who are full-time residents who filed a 2021 Maine income tax return by Oct. 31, and are not a dependent on someone else’s tax return. Those residents who have a federally adjusted gross income of $100,000 if filing single or married and filing separately, $150,000 if filing as head of a household, or $200,000 for joint filers qualify for the rebate program.
The payments, according to the release, fall under the governor’s Winter Emergency Relief Plan, which features more energy, heating, and housing support. The plan utilized $40 million from the Federal Low Income Home Energy Assistant Program, featuring a total benefit of $1,600 to $2,000.
An additional $10 million under the plan, according to the release, will be distributed to Maine Community Action Programs for emergency fuel assistance, which is anticipated to benefit 12,500 homes that could be eligible for up to $800 in emergency funds.
Plus, an additional $21 million is being used to support the Emergency Housing Relief Fund, which will support emergency housing across the state. The funding is designed to extend housing support for shelters and to help families living in hotels, while expanding support for shelters.