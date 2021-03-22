(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills is ramping up distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as Maine prepares to inoculate more adults and some teenagers.
Beginning Tuesday, residents 50 years and older will be eligible to get vaccinated, Mills said. The general public, ages 16 years and older, will be eligible beginning April 19.
"Maine has been working around the clock to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible," the Democrat said in a statement. "As we continue to make progress, and with more appointments becoming available and an increase in supply expected in the coming weeks, we believe it is appropriate to accelerate our timeline and make more people eligible earlier."
Mills cautioned that even though people in those age groups may be eligible to be vaccinated "it still may take time to get an appointment and get shots into arms."
"We will continue to work with vaccine providers across Maine to expand our ability to deliver shots, and we are pleased that we are able to take this important step forward," she said.
Currently, the state is vaccinating residents 60 and older as well as health care workers, teachers, school staff and other high-risk groups.
Like most states, Maine has seen a decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in recent weeks.
On Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 178 new confirmed cases and no new deaths.
Nearly 219,037 Mainers have been fully vaccinated against the virus, or roughly 16.30% of the state's population, according to the state agency.
Last week, Mills extended the state's emergency declaration for another month citing the need to keep restrictions in place as the state seeks to vaccinate its population.
The move comes amid an effort by Republican lawmakers to repeal the governor's emergency declaration. They argue that the governor should cede some of her emergency powers back to the Legislature, with the state's public health metrics improving.
Two weeks ago, Democrats blocked a resolution offered by GOP lawmakers at the outset of a two-day legislative session that would have nullified Mills' state of emergency.
Next week, a legislative panel will hear several proposals seeking to repeal the governor's emergency orders or require a two-thirds vote in the legislature to extend the order.