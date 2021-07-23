(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills is criticizing the federal government's decision to extend a border closing with Canada, saying the move will separate families and hurt the state's economy.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday extended the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico to nonessential travelers until Aug. 21.
The move came days after the Canadian government announced it would begin allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens to cross the border into Canada beginning next month.
The decision to extend the U.S. restrictions drew rebukes from politicians from U.S. border states, including Mills who said Maine is "inextricably bound" to their Canadian neighbors.
"Our ties stretch across our economy, our culture, and our families," Mills said in a statement criticizing the move. "The decision to prolong the border closure on our end only diminishes these ties, hurts local economies, and separates families, particularly in northern and eastern Maine, whose relatives in Canada will be unable to travel here to see their loved ones."
Mills said she understands the concerns about the recent nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases but pointed to the increasing numbers of vaccinated people in both countries.
"The time has come for the U.S. government to safely open the border," she said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently lowered the COVID-19 risk level in both countries from “very high” to “high" reflecting increasing vaccination rates.
Like many northern border states, Maine depends on a steady flow of tourism from Canada, especially during the normally busy summer months.
Canadians made up 14% of all visitors to Maine in 2019, and accounted for about 22% of retail sales by visitors to the state, according to Hospitality Maine.
To be sure, the border restrictions haven't impacted commerce and trade between the U.S. and Canada, according to business groups.
Members of the state's congressional delegation are also pushing for the border to reopen immediately.
U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, urging the Biden Administration to take steps to allow fully-vaccinated Canadians to cross the U.S.-Canada border for business or leisure.
"We applaud this decision to allow our citizens to travel across the border; however, we were surprised by reports that the United States government has instead extended existing restrictions," the lawmakers wrote. "This continued border closure has a negative impact on our local economies and families, which is why we urge you to develop an immediate plan to allow vaccinated Canadians to resume travel to the United States."