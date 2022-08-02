(The Center Square) – Maine’s sprawling public university system could be getting up to $116 million in federal funding for workforce development and research projects.
The funding, which was included in drafts of congressional appropriation bills for the next fiscal year, would be distributed systemwide and is focused on research and projects that the university has to support the state's economy, such as blueberry farming and forestry.
Other programs that stand to get a slice of the federal funding are focused on public health issues such as tick borne diseases and water and soil pollution from PFAS chemicals.
PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. Studies vary on their harmful effects; more is known about their impact on animals than on humans. PFAS, the Environmental Protection Agency says, “are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation” and throughout the world.
UMaine Orono's campus has requested $8 million for the construction of a "digital research factory" to study large scale manufacturing advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence 3-D printers and high performance computing. The university is also seeking $5 million to set up a PFAS monitoring facility to conduct testing for the state.
Chancellor Dannel Malloy said the funding recognizes that the UMaine system is a "vital educational and economic asset" and will help it "to better serve the state and world through cutting-edge education and research that will further attract more talent, innovation and investment."
The funds include $45.6 million that was tucked into a Senate Appropriations Committee bill and an additional $63 million in federal funding requested by the University of Maine through federal agencies. Meanwhile, another $7.75 million was included in a House Appropriations Committee spending plan.
The push for more funding comes as UMaine officials predict they could be facing multi-million dollar deficits in coming years across the sprawling, seven university system.
At a UMaine System Board of Trustees hearing last month, university administrators and budget writers laid out scenarios where the system could experience budget deficits ranging from $8.5 million to upward of $38 million each year, over the next four years, depending on how much federal and state aid the system gets.
In recent years, the state has increased appropriations by 3% for the university system, which is operating on a $616.7 million budget this fiscal year. UMaine officials have asked lawmakers for a 6% increase in the next fiscal year.
Meanwhile, enrollment has been dropping across the UMaine system, which could push the system to raise tuition and cut costs by eliminating programs and employees.
In the 2021-22 school year, there were 25,170 students enrolled in the system compared to 28,653 in the 2015-16 school year – a more than 12% decrease, according to state data.
Additionally, the additional federal funding is not a sure bet as Republicans and even some Democrats in Congress have criticized the size and scope of the spending plan.
The FY23 federal budget must still go before the full House and Senate before landing on President oe Biden's desk for consideration.