(The Center Square) – Maine's unemployment rate held steady at 4.9% in August even after shedding about 1,200 jobs, according to the newly released data.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month remained largely unchanged from July's 4.9% rate, the Maine Department of Labor said in a report.
Maine reported 617,200 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in August – about 1,200 fewer than the previous month, the agency said.
The number of payroll jobs in June was up by 31,500 from a year ago, according to the report. The biggest gains over the past year have been in leisure and hospitality, retail trade, professional and business services, the agency said.
Meanwhile, the number of unemployed workers remained largely unchanged from July to August at 33,200, the state agency reported.
The state's unemployment rate in August was lower than from 5.3% one year ago, but it remained elevated from the 3.1% rate of February 2020, the report noted.
State labor officials say the state's pandemic recovery has been characterized by a "stair step pattern" of rising numbers of jobs "followed by periods of relative flatness."
"A sharp gain in June was followed by a relatively flat summer," the state agency said in a release. "These periods of flatness have paralleled increasing coronavirus case counts and periods of job gains have paralleled decreasing case counts. This has also been the pattern nationally.
Last week, new claims for state and federal unemployment benefits continued to drop as the state's labor market showed more signs of improvement.
There were 557 new claims for state unemployment benefits for the week that ended Sept. 11 – a drop of 123 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
Meanwhile, 5,687 continuing claims – a barometer of the unemployment situation – were filed in the week ending Sept. 4, declining by 1,086 over the previous week.
Maine has paid out more than $2.4 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits since March 2020, when the pandemic began.
The national unemployment rate dropped to 5.2% in August, according to preliminary federal data.