(The Center Square) – Maine's unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% in December after adding about 1,800 new jobs, according to a monthly state report.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month fell from November's 4.9% rate to the lowest level since March 2020, the Maine Department of Labor said.
There were 616,300 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in December, which is about 1,800 more jobs than in the previous month, the agency said. A majority of the new jobs were in the leisure and hospitality industries, as well as wholesale and retail trade.
"This was the highest number of jobs since July and the second highest total in 21 months," the state agency said in the report. "There was little change in most other sectors during the month."
There were 3.7% fewer nonfarm jobs in December than were reported in February 2020, before the pandemic impacted the state's labor market, according to the report.
"The private sector reached a pandemic-era high of 520,400 jobs in the month, but remained down 3.3%," the report noted.
The state’s labor force participation rate, or the number of people 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and looking for work, remained largely unchanged at 60.1% in December, according to the agency.
Meanwhile, the number of unemployed workers in Maine in December stood at 31,806, the state agency reported.
Maine's unemployment rate in December was still higher than the national rate, which dropped to 3.9%, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department.
Rates for other New England states were 2.5% in Vermont, 2.6% in New Hampshire, 3.9% in Massachusetts, 4.8% in Rhode Island and 5.8% in Connecticut.
Maine has paid out more than $2.3 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.