(The Center Square) – The Maine Legislature has approved a plan allowing the state’s tribes to operate casinos, but punted on granting them more rights over their ancestral lands.
On Monday, the final day of the legislative session, House and Senate lawmakers before adjourning approved a plan allowing the state's federally recognized tribes to set up their online sports gambling market and set regulations and taxes on bets placed on professional sports. The measure is being reviewed by Gov. Janet Mills, who has expressed support for it.
But the Legislature failed to take action on another bill to expand tribal sovereignty following a last-minute appeal by Mills to delay action on the measure to avoid a veto.
"I do not wish to have a confrontation," Mills wrote in a letter to tribal leaders and state lawmakers. "It would serve no constructive purpose and only inflame emotions on all sides of the discussion."
At issue is a 1980 land claims settlement that exempted Maine from federal Indian gaming laws and forced the state's tribes to cede some control over their lands.
During a recent hearing on the bill, Penobscot Indian Nation Chief Kirk Francis said the settlement act has undermined the tribe's ability "to provide services to our people, create an economy that benefits our community and those around us, and excluded us from many federal laws intended to benefit tribal nations."
Mills previously vetoed a sports betting proposal, as well as a budget line item allowing casinos on tribal lands last year, but has softened her stance on the issue in recent months.
The measure is strongly opposed by the state's casino operators and private sports gaming companies, which say they would be locked out of the new market.
But the failure to pass the bill expanding tribal sovereignty is the latest in a series of setbacks to the state's federally recognized tribes – the Passamaquoddy, Penobscot Nation, Aroostook Band of Micmacs and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians.
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court dealt the Penobscot Nation a blow by rejecting its court appeal over the ownership and regulation of the tribe's namesake river.
In a letter to Mills and other state officials, tribal leaders said they were "disappointed" by the failure to pass the law but vowed to press on with efforts to expand tribal sovereignty. They also noted progress in the recent legislative session.
"Time is on our side," the tribal leaders wrote. "Our people have lived with the negative consequences of the settlement act for over 40 years. However, we have made more progress in our sovereignty restoration efforts in the past four years than we did in the previous several decades."