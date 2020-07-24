(The Center Square) – As more of Maine reopens, the Greater Portland Metro Bus service has issued updates with plans for restoration of regular service on many routes.
General Manager Greg Jordan told Maine Public Radio that ridership gradually increased from May to June.
"We're gratified to see ridership slowly beginning to come back,” Jordan said.
Passenger limits and fare suspension through July 31 will remain in place to allow for social distancing, a Metro news release said.
All passengers are required to wear face coverings, which is also the policy of The Community Connector bus service in Bangor.
The Bangor service recently resumed fare collection, the CityLink service is operating at half capacity and riders must wear face coverings, a news release said, and the Cyr bus line service between Caribou and Bangor resumed earlier this month.
Concord Coach Lines, which suspended service in March, has not yet resumed operations, its website says.
“We are committed to upholding our high standards of providing excellently maintained coaches and facilities, trustworthy service, and a comfortable travel experience. While our service has been suspended, we’ve been busy modifying our fleet of motorcoaches, updating our terminals, expanding our cleaning procedures, and adapting our travel and ticketing policies, for your safety and peace-of-mind,” the website says.
In an interview with the Portland Press Herald last month, Jordan said ridership was down 75 percent compared to this time last year.