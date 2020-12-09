(The Center Square) – While Maine’s revised revenue forecast shows a smaller budget gap than anticipated, concerns persist about the possibility of new taxes being instituted to make up for the shortfall.
“The revised numbers reveal the expected revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic are not as severe as originally anticipated, which is a good thing for lawmakers trying to plug the budget gap in the upcoming legislative session,” Jacob Posik, director of communications at the Maine Policy Institute, told The Center Square by email.
“It's important to note, though, that we're still talking about hundreds of millions of dollars here. The governor will be required to put a forth a biennial budget proposal in January, and at that time we'll have a better idea of how Democrats think the gap should be plugged," Posik said.
Posik emphasized that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle should resist the urge for new taxes and fees, especially in the midst of the pandemic.
“Governor Mills and the Appropriations Committee should take long, hard look at the spending levels in our current budget and find ways to cut unnecessary or duplicative programs, boards, agencies and commissions,” Posik said.
To Posik, the next step is "right-sizing" government.
"Maine allocated more than $100 million to expand Mainecare (Medicaid) eligibility to childless, able-bodied adults, and threw hundreds of millions at the Department of Education with no criteria on what success with those funds should look like," he said. "A good place to start in right-sizing government is looking at the new spending in our current budget."
The Maine Revenue Forecasting Committee issued the new numbers just before Thanksgiving.
Further spending cuts should be introduced to continue the budget gap progress, Posik said.
“Mainers have faced enough economic harm at the hands of their government this year," Posik said. "There's no need to pile it on with new taxes and fees at a time that many are struggling to make ends meet already."