(The Center Square) – Maine's unemployment rate remained largely unchanged in October in another sign of the tightening labor market, according to newly released data.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month remained largely unchanged from September's 4.8% rate, the Maine Department of Labor said in a report.
There were 613,700 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in October, mostly in the manufacturing, leisure and hospitality sectors, the agency said. A gain of 1,500 private sector jobs last month was offset by a decrease of about 600 jobs in state and local government.
There were 26,400 fewer nonfarm jobs in October than were reported in February 2020, before the pandemic impacted the state's labor market, according to the report.
"Except for a rise in June and July, the number of jobs has been relatively unchanged since March,” the Maine Center for Workforce Information and Research said in a release on October's unemployment rate.
Meanwhile, the number of unemployed workers remained largely unchanged from September to October with 33,100 job seekers, the state agency reported.
The number of payroll jobs has increased by 12,700 over the past year, according to the report. The largest gains were in the leisure and hospitality, retail trade, professional and business services, and manufacturing sectors, the agency said.
Maine's unemployment rate in October was higher than the national rate, which edged up to 4.6% last month, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department.
Rates for other New England states were 2.8% in Vermont, 2.9% in New Hampshire, 5.3% in Massachusetts, 5.4% in Rhode Island and 6.4% in Connecticut.
Despite October's sluggish job gains, the latest labor data shows that new claims for unemployment benefits in Maine continue to drop as more people return to work.
There were 862 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Nov. 13, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday. That's 138 fewer than the previous week and follows several weeks of steadily increasing jobless claims.
Continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totaled 4,743 in the week ending Nov. 6. That's 145 fewer than the previous week.
Maine has paid out more than $2.3 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.