(The Center Square) – Maine's revenues continue to outperform budget writer's projections, which could help provide more financial relief for the state's inflation wary taxpayers.
A new report by the nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee said the state's general fund is projected to grow by another $283 million in the current two-year fiscal cycle, which ends on June 30, and also upgraded the forecast for the next two-year budget by an estimated $488 million.
Gov. Janet Mills said the updated revenue projections bode well for the prospects of an emergency winter energy relief plan, which her administration plans to file with the state Legislature by the end of the week.
Mills said the proposed relief package will target middle class and low income Mainers "whose incomes are stretched thin right now – to help them remain safe and secure in their homes this winter."
"I remain deeply concerned about the impact that high energy prices – from home heating oil to electricity – are having on Maine people," Mills said in a statement.
The revenue committee says a range of factors, including low interest rates, federal stimulus and increased consumer activity, have contributed to the positive economic situation.
Overall, Maine ended the previous fiscal year in the black with a surplus of about $534 million, roughly 11% over the state's initial estimates, according to the report.
That allowed the state to squirrel away another $400 million in its reserve fund, bringing the total of its rainy day fund to $896 million, which is about 16% of the general fund revenues for that fiscal year.
Mills and lawmakers used a more than $400 million surplus earlier this year to pay for $750 relief checks for more than 800,000 taxpayers in the state, which went out in November.
The Mills administration has also used surplus revenue in the current two-year budget cycle to fix roads and bridges, boost spending on public education and pump more money into the state's retirement system.
But the committee also raised concerns about the impact of inflation and energy costs in its report, warning that the overall economic outlook remains "uncertain" going forward.
"High heating oil prices during the coming winter season will present challenges for Maine households," the committee wrote. "These high energy costs, combined with high overall inflation, geopolitical upheaval, and tight labor markets were among the key risks to continued economic growth that the CEFC considered as it revised its forecasts."
Meanwhile, federal stimulus money is drying up as many Maine businesses are paying back loans from previous pandemic relief are struggling, the committee noted.