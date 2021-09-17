(The Center Square) – Public sector workers in Maine will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested regularly under President Joe Biden's new mandate, which is aimed at driving up lagging vaccination rates nationally.
That's according to the Maine Department of Labor, which says has been informed by federal labor officials that the forthcoming vaccine and testing requirements will apply to state, county and local governments and schools.
Biden's mandate will require private employers with more than 100 workers to require them to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 weekly.
The new rules will apply to federal workers and contractors who do business with the federal government.
Employers that don’t comply face penalties of up to $13,600 per violation.
Because Maine is one of 26 states that has a "state plan" agreement with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the state is required to adopt and enforce for public employers all of the federal agency's standards. OSHA is the federal agency that will be responsible for enforcing the new mandate.
Maine labor officials said that means public sector government offices with 100 and more workers will be required to follow the vaccine and testing mandates.
"OSHA confirmed with the Maine Department of Labor that the forthcoming Emergency Temporary Standard will apply to public sector employers with 100 or more employees in Maine and the 25 other states and two territories with a state OSHA plan," the state agency said in a news release.
Biden's plan, the final rules for which have not yet been released, will also require shots for health care workers at hospitals that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding.
Maine's Board of Occupational Safety and Health is required to adopt and enforce OSHA’s forthcoming rule for public employers within 30 days of the rule’s release.
Reaction to Biden's plan in Maine has been mixed, with the state's Democratic governor and Democratic legislative leaders praising the plans and Republican's criticizing it.
Gov. Janet Mills, who has been criticized for her recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, supports Biden's plan and has said the state will be "exploring all options" to expand vaccinations.
Nearly 64% of eligible Maine residents are fully vaccinated, according to the state Center for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 80% have had at least one shot, the agency says.
Maine Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, have criticized Biden's plan and raised concerns that the mandate will put a strain on the state's health care system and businesses.