(The Center Square) – Maine’s consumer watchdog has filed an emergency request with the state seeking relief for low-income consumers facing rising energy bills.
In a filing to the state Public Utilities Commission, Public Advocate William Harwood calls for a temporary increase of payments under the state's Low Income Assistance Program, with a $75 credit to bump up monthly benefits by about $25 per household.
Harwood asked utility regulators to fast track his request for relief to get the credit in place by next month, when electricity rates in the state are expected to skyrocket.
"We need to help get 70,000 low-income ratepayers through the tough winter ahead when they will be burdened with these rate increases," he said in a statement.
In January, the state's two largest utilities, Central Maine Power and Versant are expected to increase their electric rates by 49% and 38% respectively.
Meanwhile, prices for food, gas and housing are being driven up steeply by record high inflation. The average household must spend $493 more per month to buy the same amount of goods or services as last year, Harwood noted.
"If we have the means to help -- and we do -- we should employ them," he said.
The request comes on the heels of the Senate's GOP's rejection of Gov. Janet Mills' proposal to provide energy relief for the state's inflation-wary consumers.
Mills' proposal called for providing $450 relief checks for more than 880,000 eligible residents, and pumping tens of millions of dollars into the state's fuel assistance programs and emergency shelter and short-term housing for the state's homeless population.
The House approved the relief plan, but it failed to meet the two-thirds threshold in the Senate required to pass, with eight Republican lawmakers voting against it.
GOP senators who voted against the plan say they want the measure to be vetted through the normal committee process, which would include a public hearing, but Mills and other top Democrats said the move will delay relief for the state's consumers.
It's not clear when the relief measure will be taken up again.
More than 13,000 low-income elderly households in Maine are already slated to get $500 checks from the state, beginning this week to help them pay for home heating costs, according to the Mills administration. The one-time relief payments were authorized under a previous relief plan.
Last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it was providing another $4.5 billion in assistance to the state for home heating costs and unpaid utility bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Maine will get about $42.5 million for LIHEAP grants this winter, the agency says.