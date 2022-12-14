(The Center Square) – Wages will be rising for tens of thousands of low-skilled workers in Maine in the new year, with a 2016 voter approved state law bumping up the state's minimum wage.
Maine’s minimum wage is slated to increase by more than $1 next month under a 2016 voter approved law indexing the state’s wage floor for inflation.
The state Department of Labor said the minimum wage will increase from $12.75 to $13.80 per hour beginning Jan. 1, based on newly released federal economic data.
A 2016 voter approved law requires the state's minimum wage to be adjusted by the percent increase in the 12 month Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers for the Northeast Region, as of August in the previous year.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed, 8.1 percent increase in prices in August, triggering the increase for next year.
Besides the wage hike, a new "tip wage" in 2023 will increase from $6.38 to $6.90 per hour. The bump in tipped wages means service employees must be paid a direct cash wage of $6.90 per hour by their employer.
"The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week," the state agency said in an advisory to employers.
Meanwhile, the minimum salary threshold for exempting a worker from overtime pay, which is also based on the minimum wage, will also increase from $735.59 to $796.17 per week, or $41,401 per year.
The wage adjustments will boost pay for up to 147,000 working Mainers, while nearly 76,000 workers who earn just over the new minimum wage level will see their wages rise as employers adjust wage scales, according to the Maine Center for Economic Policy, a liberal policy group that focuses on income inequality.
The state's business community says while large employers are already paying higher wages, the move will likely put a further squeeze on smaller employers, who are already struggling amid inflation-related labor costs and supply chain issues.
For some employers, particularly in rural corners of the state, the higher labor costs could prompt belt-tightening and higher prices for consumers, business groups say.
"The wage increases that have been occurring in recent years have taken a toll on a number of employers," David Clough, state director of the Maine chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, told The Center Square. "And this latest increase will make it harder for them and their customers."
Maine has been pressured by progressive groups to further increase wages amid record high inflation and rising energy costs that have put the squeeze on many low income families.
Voters in Portland, the state's most populous city, recently rejected a proposal to increase the minimum wage in the city, from $13 to $15 per hour in January and to $18 per hour by 2025.
The referendum would have given the city one of the highest minimum wages in the country, but more than 61% of the city's voters rejected the plan in the Nov. 8 elections.
Liberal groups had pushed for the wage increase, pouring money and resources into the effort and bringing in top Democrats like former presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to stump for their campaign. Opponents, including the state's restaurant industry, also devoted money and resources into the efforts to defeat the measure.
The federal minimum wage is currently only $7.25, and hasn’t been raised in more than a decade, mostly due to Republican opposition in Congress.