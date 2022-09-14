(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is seeking to delay new federal whale protection rules, citing fears the state’s commercial lobstermen won't be able to comply.
In a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Mills urges federal fisheries regulators to extend the period for collecting public comment on the new regulations, which are aimed at protecting critically endangered north Atlantic right whales by setting a seasonal closure and requiring modifications to gear.
Mills said she believes it is "unconscionable" that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration only plans to hold one remote public hearing on the new regulations, which call for reducing by 90% the number of Atlantic Coast fixed gear fisheries, including lobster industry.
"While the science has shown that the right whale population is in trouble, there is no doubt that the effects of meeting these risk reduction targets will be devastating to our coastal autonomy in our communities here in Maine," Mills wrote. "Given the magnitude of changes which are being considered ... NOAA simply must do better in terms of providing timely information and opportunities for coordination with state partners and impacted stakeholders."
The new rules require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and sets a 950-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to traditional lobstering during the lucrative winter months.
Fishermen will be required to use buoyless or “ropeless” fishing gear – a new and costly technology that brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals – in some locations.
The state's lobster industry filed a lawsuit seeking to block the changes, but a federal judge last week issued a ruling rejecting the legal challenge and siding with the National Marine Fisheries Service that the rules are "not arbitrary" and should be allowed to go into effect.
Those advocating for the North Atlantic right whales, driven to the brink of extinction in the 20th century by whalers, say they are more recently at risk from ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear. Mills and others point to federal data showing that Maine's lobster fishery hasn't documented an entanglement with a North Atlantic right whale in more than 18 years.
Scientists say the population of right whales has dwindled to about 340. The species has also been hindered by poor reproduction and years of high mortality, research has shown.
Environmental activists have been pressuring fisheries managers for years to ban commercial fishing nets and gear in state waters to prevent entanglements of whales and turtles.