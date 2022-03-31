(The Center Square) – A last-ditched request to delay new federal whale protection rules is being made by Gov. Janet Mills and members of the state's congressional delegation, citing fears the state’s commercial lobstermen won't be able to comply.
In a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Riamondo, Mills and other officials urge federal fisheries regulators to extend the May 1 deadline to comply with the new regulations, which are aimed at protecting critically endangered north Atlantic right whales by setting a seasonal closure and requiring modifications to gear. They are requesting a July 1 deadline.
Mills, who penned the letter with Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and other congressional lawmakers, said the state's commercial fishing industry is working "in good faith" to comply with the new rules but are facing supply chain issues and other complications with less than six weeks to go until implementation of the new rules.
"The continued scarcity of required gear is making it increasingly unlikely that fishermen, despite their best efforts and those of suppliers, will be able to achieve timely compliance," Mills wrote.
The new rules require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and sets a 950-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to traditional lobstering during the lucrative winter months.
Fishermen will be required to use buoyless or “ropeless” fishing gear – a new and costly technology that brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals – in some locations.
But fishermen are facing unanticipated challenges obtaining the new gear, Mills and other Maine officials say, citing how a pair of companies that are making the so-called weak link gear have been so far unable to provide the equipment as a result of back orders and defective products.
"National Marine Fisheries Service has compounded these challenges by refusing, without any scientific basis, to approve the use of knots as weak links despite demonstrable evidence that knots in certain diameter ropes can provide the necessary breaking-strength in vertical lines," they wrote.
The Maine Lobstermen's Association filed a lawsuit last year seeking to block the regulations and a U.S. District Court judge in October issued an order preventing the seasonal closure and gear modification requirements from going into effect while legal challenges play out in court.
But a federal appeals court issued a ruling that reinstated the seasonal closure provision.
North Atlantic right whales, which were driven to the brink of extinction in the 20th century by whalers, more recently are at risk from ship collisions, entanglement in fishing gear, poor reproduction and high mortality. Scientists say the worldwide population of right whales has dwindled to about 336 in 2020 – an 8% decline over the previous year.
Trade groups point to federal data showing that Maine's lobster fishery hasn't documented an entanglement with a North Atlantic right whale in more than 17 years.