(The Center Square) – As Democrat Joe Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday as America's 46th president, Maine's elected leaders reacted with a mix of praise, optimism and reverence for the historic moment.
Sen. Susan Collins, who was one of the first Republican lawmakers to congratulate Biden on his victory in the Nov. 3 elections, attended the pared down inauguration at the U.S. Capitol.
In a statement, Collins said she had a "good relationship" with Biden when they worked together in the Senate and looks forward to working with his new administration.
"The American people are eager for results, and I look forward to working closely with President Biden to advance bipartisan solutions to the myriad challenges facing our nation," she said.
Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, watched the inauguration remotely and posted a video congratulating Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she was optimistic about a "better day for the American people" and about working with a "competent, experienced administration."
"They have an amazing agenda and will get to work today putting our country back together," she said. "And Congress will get back to work putting together some funding packages to make sure that we are supporting them to end this pandemic, making sure that the vaccine is well distributed, reopening our businesses and schools and moving forward on critical issues."
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who also watched the inauguration remotely, congratulated Biden and posted a string of comments about a "divided nation, where a few conflict-seeking voices on the fringes seem to drown out the majority who long for compromise. In the middle of these crises and more, we cannot simply settle into business-as-usual."
"I believe that President Biden has the opportunity, the ability, and the character to unify our nation and make this government work for its people," he posted on Twitter. "Now, Congress must do its part, and come together on a bipartisan basis to improve the country we all love so dearly."
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills issued a statement congratulating Biden and Harris but warned of the challenges that lie ahead for the new administration.
"The coronavirus pandemic rages on, with more Americans falling ill and more people losing their lives every day," Mills said. "Thousands of hard-working people are out of work through no fault of their own small businesses are struggling to survive. Families are wondering when help will come so they may pay the mortgage, send their kids back to school and pay for fuel and food."
Biden, 77, was sworn into office Wednesday with Vice President Kamala Harris, after defeating incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the Nov. 3 elections.
Biden won the popular vote in Maine, but Trump peeled away a single Electoral College vote from Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.
The attack of the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters on Jan. 6 cast a long shadow over the ceremony, which had already been scaled back because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The National Mall was closed to the public for security and health concerns.
In his inaugural address, Biden called on Americans to remember those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and to begin the process of healing as a nation.
"Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause, the cause of democracy," Biden said. "The people – the will of the people – have been heard."