(The Center Square) – Maine’s largest hospital system says it's parting ways with the state’s largest private health insurer next year amid a dispute over billing practices and other issues.
On Wednesday, MaineHealth CEO Andrew Mueller announced that Maine Medical Center in Portland – the health system's flagship hospital – will stop accepting in-network claims for emergency care from patients insured by Anthem beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.
Mueller alleged that Anthem owes MaineHealth more than $70 million for health care services dating back several years and efforts to resolve the dispute have been unsuccessful. He also said Anthem is withholding another $13 million related to disputes over how much MaineHealth should charge for services.
"Those are dollars that come straight from our bottom line that we could otherwise use to invest in our care team, our communities, and services that are needed," Mueller said at a briefing.
But Anthem has fired back at the hospital system, accusing them of over-billing for health-care services.
"MaineHealth has been overcharging our members and all Maine Medical Center consumers and this is unacceptable," Anthem spokeswoman Stephanie DuBois said in a statement. "Those overcharges stem from variety of services."
Anthem alleged that it uncovered similar over-billing practices by Maine Medical Center for anesthesia and operating room services during a review in 2018. The insurer said MaineHealth issued refunds for the overcharges.
"These overcharges amounted to nearly $20 million to our members," DuBois said. "If it were not for our audits, these overcharges may never have been discovered."
Since MaineHealth's announcement, several other hospitals in the state – including Maine General Medical Center – have said they are also waiting on payments from Anthem.
Gov. Janet Mills has even weighed in on the dispute, saying she is "deeply concerned" about the potential termination of the contract, which she said "should be avoided at all costs."
"Termination of the contract would significantly harm the cost of and access to care for Maine people who are Anthem customers, particularly in southern Maine, and seriously impact the operation of the health-care market across the state," she said in a statement. "As both private parties negotiate the contract, I strongly urge them to put the interests of Maine people first, to resolve this issue in a timely way, and to reach an agreement that averts the need for such a drastic, damaging move."
Maine Medical Center is the largest acute care hospital in Maine and Anthem is the state’s largest insurer, serving more than 300,000 people, including state workers.
Mueller said the termination of the contract with Anthem will apply only to Maine Medical Center and won't affect primary care physicians or specialists at other locations.
In a letter to patients earlier this week, MaineHealth pointed out that Anthem subscribers will still have nine months to prepare for the change and said the hospital system "deeply regrets" having to take this step.
''While we will do everything in our power to reduce the impact of this change on our patients, our relationship with Anthem has reached a point where it is hurting our ability to sustain the level of care of communities have come to expect," the letter stated.
Meanwhile, Maine's Service Employees Union, a labor union which represents about 13,000 workers, calling the dispute "outrageous" and urging the parties to work out an agreement.
"Hundreds of thousands of workers across Maine who already are struggling to make ends meet now have to worry about whether they will be able to afford the care they need," MESA president Dean Staffieri said in a statement. "We urge the CEOs of Anthem and Maine Health to start putting themselves in our members’ shoes and act swiftly to resolve their dispute."