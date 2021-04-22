(The Center Square) – New claims for state unemployment in Maine dropped again last week, as the labor market continues to show more signs of recovery.
At least 1,587 new applications for state jobless benefits were filed for the week that ended April 17 – a decline of 473 claims from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 133 new claims last week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federally backed program that covers workers who don't qualify for state benefits, in the week that ended April. That's a decline of 41 claims over the previous week.
Meanwhile, 14,186 continuing claims for state unemployment benefits – which lag behind a week but are viewed as a barometer of the jobless situation – were filed in the week ending April 10, a decrease of 1,158 over the previous week.
The state has distributed more than $2 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to nearly 361,800 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to state data.
The state's unemployment rate stood firm at 4.8% in March after adding 4,100 jobs that month, according to the Maine Department of Labor.
That's down from a high of 9.1% last April but still higher than the state's average 3% unemployment rate throughout 2019.
Nationally, 547,000 new jobless claims were filed last week, a decrease of 39,000 claims from the previous week, according to the Labor Department.
Continuing claims increased by 34,000 to about 3.67 million nationally for the week that ended April 10, the labor department said. That's the lowest level for new claims since the week of March 21, 2020, the federal agency said.
Jobless workers in Maine and elsewhere have been buoyed by a $1.9 trillion relief bill, signed by President Joe Biden last month, that extended federal pandemic relief programs until September, including a $300 per week federal enhanced benefit.
More than 17.4 million Americans were still receiving state or federal unemployment benefits in the week ending April 3.