(The Center Square) – Maine's unemployment rate held steady in September as the state's pandemic-battered recovery slowed down, according to the newly released data.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month remained largely unchanged from August's 4.8% rate, the Maine Department of Labor said in a report.
"The coronavirus has had a clear impact on the jobs recovery over the last year," the state agency said. "Surges in case counts stalled the recovery in the fall of 2020 and in the spring of 2021. The delta variant surge contributed to the net decrease in jobs over the last two months."
There were 611,900 seasonally adjusted non-farm jobs in September, mostly in public and private education services, the agency said.
That's 3,000 fewer non-farm jobs than were reported in August, and 6,500 fewer jobs than in July, according to the report.
Meanwhile, the number of unemployed workers remained largely unchanged from August to September at 32,900, the state agency reported.
The number of payroll jobs has increased by 12,100 over the past year, according to the report. The largest gains were in the leisure and hospitality, retail trade, professional and business services, and manufacturing sectors, the agency said.
Maine's unemployment rate in September was mirrored by the national rate, which decreased slightly to 4.8% last month, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department.
The state's unemployment rate in September was lower than 5.3% the same month one year ago, but it remained elevated from the 3.1% rate of February 2020, the report noted.
Despite September's sluggish employment numbers, the latest data shows that new claims for unemployment benefits in Maine continue to drop as more people return to work.
There were 576 new claims for state unemployment benefits for the week that ended Oct. 16 – a drop of 226 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
Meanwhile, 4,761 continuing claims – a barometer of the unemployment situation – were filed in the week ending Oct. 9, declining by 674 over the previous week.
Maine has paid out more than $2.3 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.