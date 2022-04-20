(The Center Square) – Maine's unemployment rate dropped to a pre-pandemic level of 3.6% in March after adding about 3,600 jobs, according to newly released data.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month declined by 0.4 percentage points from February's 4% rate, the Maine Department of Labor said in a report.
Maine reported 638,700 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in March – about 3,600 more than the previous month, the agency said.
The number of payroll jobs in March was up by 31,500 from a year ago, according to the report. The biggest gains over the past year have been in leisure and hospitality, retail trade, professional, and business services, the agency said.
The state’s labor force participation rate, or the number of people 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and looking for work, remained largely unchanged at 59.2% in March, according to the agency.
The average employment gains over the three-month period from January to March was 3,400 new jobs, the agency said. A majority of the new jobs were in the leisure and hospitality industries, which are recovering from sharp losses at the beginning of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the number of unemployed workers in Maine in March stood at 24,800 – down from February and the lowest number in two years, the state agency reported.
Maine's unemployment rate in March was on par with the national rate, which also dropped to 3.6% last month, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department.
The latest unemployment data shows that new claims for jobless benefits in Maine continue to drop as more people return to the workforce.
There were only 649 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended April 9, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday. That's 78 fewer than the previous week.
Continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totaled 6,399 in the week ending April 2. That's 264 fewer than the previous week.
Maine has paid out more than $2.3 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.