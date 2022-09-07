(The Center Square) – Maine has won a court battle over a three-year-old law barring internet service providers from disclosing or selling customers’ personal information without permission.
A bill signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills in 2019 limits the ability of internet providers operating in Maine to use customers' personal information, including details such as browsing history, a user's GPS location, financial records, health data and online conversations.
The law, which requires customers to "opt in" to share their information, is billed as one of the toughest internet privacy laws in the nation.
But telecom giants, including America’s Communications Association, the National Cable and Telecommunications Association and USTelecom, sued in federal court to overturn the law in 2020, arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was preempted by federal law.
Maine received support in the legal fight from groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed court papers opposing the lawsuit and backing the law.
In 2020, U.S. District Court judge Lance Walker ruled the plaintiffs had failed to show how Maine’s internet privacy law violates the First Amendment and rejected the argument that it conflicts with existing federal law.
Despite that, the litigation continued for another two years until August, when Judge Walker denied the industry’s motion to bar the state’s expert witnesses from testifying and expressed skepticism about the admissibility of the testimony of the industry’s experts.
Maine officials were expecting the industry groups to appeal Walker's ruling but instead they decided last Friday to drop the litigation, according to Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey.
Frey praised the decision to drop the lawsuit and said the law will ensure that Mainers' personal information is protected online.
"Maine’s Legislature wisely sought to protect Maine residents by restricting the disclosure and use of their most private and personal information," he said in a statement. "Despite the army of industry lawyers organized against us, my office vigorously defended the law not only for the benefit of Maine residents, but also to pave the way for other states that can now follow Maine’s lead."
The companies have agreed to reimburse Maine for more than $55,000 in legal fees and costs the attorney general’s office incurred in defending the lawsuit.