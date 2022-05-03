(The Center Square) – Maine's commercial fishing industry set a new record last year, with a historic haul valued at more than $980 million, according to newly released data.
Figures from the state Department of Marine Resources show the value of fish landings jumped by more than $350 million between 2020 and 2021, breaking a previous record.
By far, lobster landings were the most valuable commercial fishery in Maine last year, with more than $730 million in landed value at an average wholesale price of $6.71 per-pound, according to the state agency. Lobsters were followed by soft shell clams, which were the second-most valuable species, with harvesters reporting more than $25 million in sales.
Elver fishermen reported more than $16 million in landings, making it the third most valuable fishery last year, the agency said. The elver fishery grew from $525 to $1,831 per pound between 2020 and 2021, according to the landings data.
Gov. Janet Mills welcomed the new catch data and praised the state's fishermen, aquaculturists and dealers for their "tremendous economic benefit for our state."
"On the heels of a global pandemic that has challenged every link in the supply chain, the men and women who harvest, cultivate, process and sell seafood from Maine continue to ensure that the highest quality products find their way to market," Mills said in a statement.
But the record haul comes as concern mounts about the stability of the state's iconic lobster industry amid new federal rules aimed at protecting endangered North Atlantic Right whales.
The new rules, set to go into effect this week, will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and sets a 950-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to traditional lobstering during the lucrative winter months.
Fishermen will be required to use buoyless or “ropeless” fishing gear – a new and costly technology that brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals – in some locations.
Estimates provided by the Maine Lobstermen's Association suggested the required gear modifications and other mandates will cost the industry more than $10 million.
The trade group filed a lawsuit last year seeking to block the rules and a U.S. District Court judge issued an order preventing the seasonal closure and gear modification requirements from going into effect while legal challenges play out in court. But a federal appeals court reinstated the seasonal closure provision.
Mills and members of the state's congressional delegation have called on the Biden administration to delay implementation of the new whale protection rules.