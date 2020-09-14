(The Center Square) – Maine’s economic outlook heading into 2020 was positive, with the first few weeks of the first quarter brimming with promise and growth.
Like the 49 other states in the U.S., however, Maine saw businesses shutter and employees lose jobs when the COVID-19 pandemic took root at a rapid pace.
A number of the state’s economists and business leaders told the Bangor Daily News that the road to recovery will be long and arduous as 2020 trudges along. They predict aside from the coronavirus outbreak itself, the November election, the regular flu season, and cold weather could determine whether Maine’s economy rebounds or continues to suffer.
But it is not all doom and gloom for the Pine Tree State.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced late last month a major policy shift that will keep inflation just slightly above the Fed’s usual 2 percent goal for quite a while. Such change will not raise near-zero interest rates as long as the decline of the unemployment rate is not accompanied by a rise in inflation.
It also helps that Maine has not seen the worst of the coronavirus unlike New York and California. Compared to other states, Maine boasts comparatively low infection rates, which allows tourists to confidently visit the state.
Maine state economist Amanda Rector said it is important for the state to continue the practices that prevented it from experiencing the same fate as its bigger, more populated counterparts. She added that Maine’s economy is also affected by what happens in other states and around the world.
“Flare-ups of COVID-19 in other places can take a toll on Maine’s economy in terms of supply chains, demand for goods and services, and consumer and business confidence,” Rector told the Daily News.