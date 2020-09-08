(The Center Square) – Maine jails are undergoing worsening staffing shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as union negotiators try to reach a new contract.
At the Cumberland County Jail, the state’s largest, workers have incurred so much overtime this year, it amounts to an additional $15 tax bill for the owner of a $300,000 home, the Portland Press Herald reported.
The contract negotiations follow a fatal car crash last year, in which a jail guard who had just completed a voluntary double shift allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and killed a young girl riding in her family’s SUV.
Union leaders have advocated for mandatory overtime since the beginning of this year, and the COVID-19 pandemic has escalated difficulties between corrections officers and the sheriff’s office.
Daren Smith, who is vice president of Local 110 of the National Correctional Employees Union, which represents officers in Cumberland County, told the Herald, “There’s no end in sight. Our officers are tired.”
Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said almost one third of the roughly 130 corrections officer jobs are currently vacant, and overtime has to be used to meet the gap.
“I can’t close the jail,” Joyce said. “I’ve got to keep it open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. I can’t stand at the door and say, ‘We’re full,’ or, ‘I’m not taking any more because we’re down 37 people.’”
The debate over jail funding has long been contentious in Maine, where the 15 county jails cost more than $90 million annually. The state contribution is only a little more than 20 percent – $18.4 million in this fiscal year – and the remaining 80 percent is covered by the counties. State law also puts a limit on the amount of tax revenue counties can use for jails.
Bill Doyle, who is the regional director of the National Correctional Employees Union, told the Herald a higher wage is necessary to curtail turnover, though neither the union nor the sheriff would comment on pay rates that may come up in contract negotiations.