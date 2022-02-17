(The Center Square) – Maine's Acadia National Park has won a spot as one of the nation's most popular national parks, with federal officials reporting a record number of visitors.
The 35,000-acre park that runs along Maine's rocky coastline saw an estimated 4 million visitors last year, making it the sixth most popular national park, according to newly released data from the National Park Service (NPS).
While the number of visitors to the 423 recreational properties the NPS manages remained below pre-pandemic levels, NPS officials said some of the best known parks such as Acadia had record visitation last year.
Nationwide, there were more than 297 million recreational visits in 2021, according to the federal agency. That's an increase of more than 60 million over 2020 when COVID-19 shuttered facilities in most parks for several months to prevent spread of the virus.
About 50% of those trips were made to 25 parks including Acadia, the agency said.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park was the most visited national park last year with 14.1 million visitors. Well-known parks such as Yellowstone National Park and Zion National Park also saw record numbers of visitors.
NPS Director Chuck Sams said the data shows that Americans are "continuing to find solace and inspiration in these incredible places" amid the prolonged pandemic.
"We’re happy to see so many visitors returning to iconic parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite, but there are hundreds more that should be on everyone’s bucket list," he said in a statement.
Forty-four NPS properties set a record for recreation visits in 2021, Sams noted.
Still, visitors appear to be spending less time at the destinations, the agency said. Recreation visitor hours dipped from 1.43 billion in 2019 to 1.36 billion in 2021, a 5% decrease.
And at least seven NPS areas – all of them historic sites in urban areas – remained closed during 2021 due health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, according to the data.