(The Center Square) – Better access for Mainers to educational, health and public services through reliable broadband services is expected through a $28 million federal funding program.
Twenty-four rural, unserved communities are expected to be connected to high-speed internet service. The money is provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Infrastructure program, a part of the $900 million COVID-19 emergency relief bill signed by then-President Donald Trump in December 2020.
"As one of the most rural states in the nation, Maine has unique challenges in providing high-speed, affordable broadband access to all citizens," Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and other members of the state's congressional delegation said in a statement. "The lack of broadband reliability that plagues Mainers restricts their ability to compete in a 21st century economy and to utilize educational, health, and other important public services.”
Gov. Janet Mills said the federal money will fund a new project seeking to connect nearly 12,000 households in those two dozen communities.
"This federal funding will help us make progress on that ambitious goal by ensuring that unserved Maine homes have access to high-speed internet, providing them with the connection they need to work, study, start a business, see a doctor," Mills said.
The new program will be overseen by the newly created Maine Connectivity Authority, a quasi-governmental agency tasked with building physical infrastructure, providing grants and loans for broadband projects, and partnering with local governments to expand Internet access.
"This was a very competitive grant, and shows that Maine is a leader in bringing together public and private organizations to meet our connectivity challenges," said Peggy Schaffer, the authority's executive director.
Maine was listed as one of the 10 worst states for broadband coverage, according to a recent report by BroadbandNow Research.
The Federal Communications Commission estimates more than 11% of the state has little or no access to broadband service.
The state's congressional delegation has sought to divert more federal money and resources to expanding internet access. Some communities have partnered to create a regional municipal utility district for broadband to expand coverage.
The creation of the new agency is the latest effort aimed at expanding broadband service to connect more of Maine's largely rural citizenry to the internet.
In 2020, Mills directed $5.6 million in federal CARES Act relief money to help pay for new infrastructure for high-speed broadband to students in rural communities who struggled with a lack of connectivity during the pandemic. Schools, at that time, had shifted to remote learning.
Last July, the state's voters approved a $120 million bond bill that included $15 million to pay for expanding high-speed internet service in parts of the state.
Maine isn't the only state struggling to expand broadband access. Nationwide, an estimated 22% of households, or roughly 28 million, lacked high-speed access to the internet from home in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Maine's $28 million federal grant is part of a disbursement of $277 million spread out across 12 states including Georgia, North Carolina and West Virginia.