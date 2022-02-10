(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers are considering a plan to extend a popular state income tax break to help new logging companies get into the business, but the measure faces opposition from the industry which says it could have "devastating" consequences.
A proposal set to be taken up by the Legislature's Taxation Committee on Friday would update the state's Employment Tax Increment Financing program to include timber harvesting, trucking and road construction companies. The program provides businesses with income tax breaks ranging from 60-80% over three years for hiring new employees.
The bill's sponsor, state Rep. Richard Evans, D-Dover-Foxcroft, said the goal is "to provide an added incentive to the forestry industry to provide support and to encourage the hiring and training of new employees."
"I know that this will not solve either the labor shortage or the need for increased workforce development in this industry or in our state as a whole," he said. "However, I do believe that by providing an additional tool to an industry that is an economic engine, particularly to the rural parts of our state, we can take a small step toward meeting those goals."
The measure has received a boost from Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, a fourth-generation logger, who has thrown his support behind the idea of extending the tax breaks.
In testimony in support of the bill, Jackson said the change could "go along way in creating jobs" in the state's lumber industry "and incentivizing the hiring of Maine workers."
But Jackson said he has concerns that the legislation is currently written could cost jobs because it doesn't specify qualifications for participation in the program. He urged the lawmakers to tighten the wording of the bill.
"This will ensure that employers who take advantage of this expanded eligibility are rewarded for hiring Maine workers and not using Maine taxpayer dollars to create jobs for Canadian workers," he wrote in testimony.
Jackson isn't the only one raising concerns about the proposal.
The Professional Logging Contractors Association of Maine said the proposal could have "devastating consequences" for logging truckers and contractors because it would encourage the "cannibalization" of a limited supply of workers by new companies seeking to take advantage of the tax break.
"The supply of available workers is simply not high enough based upon what contractors can afford to pay to create an incentive for hiring only one employee," Dana Duran, the group's executive director wrote in testimony on the bill. "Contractors could simply hire an employee away from another company by paying higher wages and then charge that additional cost to the state through this incentive. At the end of the day, it could create all out warfare between contractors over employees and lead to devastating impacts."
Under the proposal, participating companies that hire a new employee who works at least 900 hours could be reimbursed by the state for the cost of training and equipment for the new worker. The companies would also be eligible for state income tax breaks for three years, beginning at 80% in the first year and dropping to 60% in the final year.
The Maine Center for Economic Policy, a watchdog group, said it supports efforts to expand economic opportunities in rural communities but has concerns that the proposal would give the lumber industry more benefits than other businesses that participate in the program.
For one, the legislation would "lower the bar" for forest products businesses to qualify for the ETIF program, the group argues in written testimony on the bill, allowing businesses to only create one job rather than the five jobs that other industries must create to qualify for the program.
The changes would also provide benefits to the forest industry not enjoyed by other businesses, such as reimbursement for the cost of training and equipment for new employees.
Maine's forest products industry employs more than 32,000 people, including truckers and loggers, contributing an estimated $8 billion to the state’s economy, according to trade groups.
But the industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with an estimated 30-40% decline in markets for harvested wood and a 19% decrease in revenue for paper mills.