(The Center Square) – As Maine fights rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, public health officials are also trying to cast a wider net in the war against other infectious diseases.
The state's Center for Disease Control and Prevention is proposing a new rule that would require most medical workers to get a flu shot along with other mandatory vaccinations.
Maine already requires vaccinations for a host of infectious diseases, including measles, mumps, rubella and varicella. If the new rule is implemented, seasonal influenza would be added to the list of required vaccinations for health care workers.
At least nine states, including New York and New Hampshire, require flu vaccinations for health care workers, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Maine health officials say the proposed rule is aimed at maintaining the health of the health care system intact as the state wrestles with rising coronavirus infections.
"It's just good public health practice to have as many people vaccinated against the flu, which helps keep community rates down,” Dr. Nirav Shah, director of Maine's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a Nov. 23 livestreamed briefing. "But it's also the case that every health care worker we can keep healthy and not affected by flu is a health care worker that can take care of COVID-19 patients."
Shah said it's "too early to tell" if the state will extend the rule to mandate that health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccines, when they become widely available.
“Our focus is on the logistics and rollout of the new COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.
Nationwide, health officials have expressed concerns about the impact of an active flu season on a COVID-19 outbreak that has already swelled past 13.4 million cases and 267,000 deaths. Maine had reported 11,757 cases and 194 deaths as of Monday.
But the proposed rule, which would go into effect in January, is facing pushback from anti-vaccination groups which argue the changes are government overreach.
The group Mainers for Health and Parental Rights, which has sought unsuccessfully to overturn a state law eliminating religious and philosophical exemptions for childhood vaccinations, is blasting the proposed requirements and calling on state lawmakers to intervene to block the rule.
"Maine CDC has the authority to make rules within the process of implementing existing laws," the group posted on social media. "However, this proposed rule change abuses that authority and usurps the role of the legislature by blatantly attempting to create new law under the guise of a rule change.
"To be sure, the new CDC rule would allow state officials to set "control measures” for medical workers during public health emergencies “including, but not limited to, mass vaccinations and exclusions from the workforce."