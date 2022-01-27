(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers are considering a plan to restrict the importation of construction debris from other states to reduce trash going into its landfills.
LD1639, which is pending before the Legislature's Committee on the Environment and Natural Resources, would prohibit the importation of out of state trashing construction debris, prohibit waste companies from counting trash as recycling, and set new requirements for the expansion and licensing of state-owned landfills.
Environmental groups are backing the move, saying the state shouldn't be used as a dumping ground for construction companies from neighboring states. Maine also needs to begin reducing how much trash it puts into landfills, the groups say, which devalue surrounding properties, impede economic development, and bring odor, noise and pollution.
Hunter Smith of the Maine Sierra Club said the state has reneged on a commitment not to accept out-of-state waste, and the Legislature needs to act to stop the practice.
"When the state took ownership of the Juniper Ridge Landfill, they assured Mainers that no out-of-state waste would be introduced," Smith told the committee in recent testimony. "Despite that assurance, a loophole has allowed out-of-state waste to be classified as Maine waste if a small amount of recyclable material is removed."
Smith said the loophole has allowed an estimated 200,000 pounds of out-of-state waste to be dumped at the Alton landfill.
"That is more than 10% of the total municipal waste generated by the state in 2019," Smith said. "As much as 90% of the waste Juniper Ridge handles comes from Massachusetts, a direct contradiction of the state’s promise that no out-of-state waste would ever move through this facility."
Peter Blair, a staff attorney with the Conservation Law Foundation's "Zero Waste" project, said state bans on the disposal of construction debris in neighboring Massachusetts and Vermont have contributed to the problem. He said much of the construction debris from those states is finding its way to the Juniper landfill.
"Construction and demolition debris is particularly dangerous due to the nature of these materials which often contain toxic solvents, adhesives, pigments, and coatings. Some of these chemicals used to treat these materials include ethylbenzene, methylene chloride, and toluene," he said. "The toxic nature of this material is of significant concern because all landfills ultimately fail to contain the hazardous leachate they produce."
But the proposal is strongly opposed by solid waste operators and construction companies who say restricting out-of-state waste would cost Maine jobs and hurt the state's economy.
Garrett Mason, lobbyist with the Maine chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, said the proposed restrictions could lead to the closure of solid waste processing operations, including the ReSource processing facility in Lewiston.
"This will lead to the loss of over 75 direct and indirect jobs at a time when Mainers are in need of good paying work," he said. "Such plant closures would cause disruption to maine construction and demolition debris waste stream, affecting our member’s ability to properly dispose of materials used on the jobsite."
The pro-business Maine Chamber of Commerce also opposes the legislation, pointing out that it will increase disposal fee costs that will be shouldered by the state's employers.
The cost of doing business in Maine already is high and every little bit adds up, including increased disposal fees," Ben Gilman, an attorney with the chamber, said in recent testimony opposing the measure. "Solid waste is part of our culture and we all want to deal with it in an economical and environmentally sensitive manner."
The measure is expected to be discussed by the Environment and Natural Resources Committee at the work session next week.