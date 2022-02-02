(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers are weighing a proposal that would restrict the use of sludge on farms amid concerns that soil is becoming contaminated with "forever" chemicals.
HP 1417, which is pending before the Legislature's Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, would ban the use of sludge or sludge-derived compost for agricultural purposes unless it has been tested for contamination from perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which have been linked to cancer and other serious elements.
The bill's primary sponsor, state Rep. Bill Pluecker, I-Warren, said the state's farming soil has been contaminated with toxic chemicals and the Legislature "needs to take responsibility" for "the pollution of our past, and stop the compounding contamination."
"We need to do everything we can to stop contamination from ruining any more of Maine’s farms and farmland," Pluecker told the panel in testimony. "We cannot afford the vain hope that our children will deal with a problem we hoped would go away. We must take responsibility and give our children a clean land capable of supporting life for the generations to come."
Under the proposal, the sludge would be diverted to landfills for disposal, which the bill sponsors acknowledge would increase the amount of trash going into the ground and drive up operating costs for wastewater facilities.
But Pluecker argued "that the cost will be far less than what it would cost to clean up contaminated farmland, not to mention health care costs and loss of livelihood for impacted communities."
Maine farmers have used sludge from wastewater treatment plants on crops for years as fertilizer. The processed wastewater is high in nutrients that are beneficial to growing.
Protests of soils on Maine farms have detected high levels of PFAS, which have been dubbed "forever chemicals" because they accumulate in the human body and can take thousands of years to degrade.
Research has found potential links between high levels of PFAS and illnesses, ranging from kidney cancer to high cholesterol and problems in pregnancies.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency set its PFAS standards three years ago, classifying the compounds as an "emerging contaminant" linked to serious health problems.
Dozens of states are weighing proposals to eliminate PFAS in food packaging, firefighting foam and other products, in addition to setting limits on the level of contaminants in drinking water.
Environmental groups say they back the proposal to restrict the use of sludge on farming soils, even though it would likely increase the amount of material going into the state's landfills.
"No one wants to be the ones stuck with PFAS-contaminated materials, but this proverbial toxic hot potato will likely end up in one of Maine’s solid waste landfills," Sarah Nichols, with the Natural Resources Council of Maine, told the committee in testimony. "While this is not ideal either, it’s a better management solution than spreading it on Maine farmlands."
But Nichols and other environmental groups urged lawmakers to increase testing and treatment of landfill leachate to prevent PFAS from being discharged back into the environment.
"Otherwise, PFAS-contaminated compost from throughout the state will be creating a new, concentrated problem for communities down-river from the wastewater treatment plants," Nichols told the panel.