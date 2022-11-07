(The Center Square) – Maine voters finish at the polls on Tuesday in the decisions for U.S. House and governor in a pivotal midterm election.
Topping the ballot is a marquee race between incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who is seeking a third nonconsecutive term.
Mills won a three-way general election with 51% in 2018 to become the first woman elected as Maine's governor. She is seeking another four-year term as the state's chief executive.
LePage served two terms as Maine's governor from 2011 to 2019.
Sam Hunkler, a Beals physician, is running for governor as an independent.
Polls have shown Mills with a lead over LePage among likely voters.
Another race that's drawn attention from Maine voters is a rematch between former Republican congressman Bruce Poliquin and incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden in the 2nd Congressional District.
Golden, a Marine veteran, narrowly beat Poliquin in 2018 in a race that was ultimately decided by ranked-choice voting more than a week after the election.
Poliquin, who represented the 2nd from 2015 to 2019, edged out fellow Republican Liz Caruso in the June state primary to win the nomination.
Recent polls have shown a tight race between the two candidates pivotal to control of Congress in the midterms.
Meanwhile, incumbent U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Ed Thelander, a Republican and former Navy SEAL, in the 1st Congressional District race.
More than 1.1 million people are eligible to vote in Maine, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. As of the latest tally, there were 396,893 registered Democrats compared to 313,866 Republicans, while another 358,909 are not affiliated with either major political party.
Maine voters have been casting ballots for several weeks under a nearly month-long absentee voting period that wrapped up on Thursday.
Local election clerks had received 205,251 absentee ballots as of Friday, according to state elections data. More than 211,000 ballots have been requested, but they must be returned by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Nearly 1,300 ballots have been rejected because they were unsigned or contained other errors, election officials said.
The state also uses ranked choice voting to decide federal elections. The system, approved by voters in 2016, comes into play in crowded races when no candidate gets 50% of the votes. When that happens, the candidate who got the least votes is eliminated and their votes reallocated and retabulated until someone wins a majority.
Nationally, the election will decide control of the U.S. Senate and House, with the outcomes expected to shape the next two years of Biden’s presidency.
To regain a majority, Republicans need net gains of five seats in the House and one in the Senate.