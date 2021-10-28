(The Center Square) – Maine voters go to the polls next week to decide whether a controversial 145-mile hydropower transmission line should proceed through the state.
Question 1 on the Nov. 2 ballot will ask voters if they want to "ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Legislature to vote on other such projects in Maine retroactive to 2014, with a two-thirds vote required if a project uses public lands?"
A similar referendum was knocked off the ballot last year by the state Supreme Judicial Court.
Central Maine Power’s New England Clean Energy Connect project calls for providing up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the New England region. Much of the power will be diverted to Massachusetts to meet its renewable energy requirements.
Avangrid, parent company of Central Maine Power, argues that the clean energy project is good for Maine and the environment, and it will reduce carbon emissions that scientists say are contributing to a warming planet.
The group Clean Energy Matters, a political action committee supporting the project, says the project will create 1,600 jobs and will mean lower energy bills for main consumers.
"Two-thirds of the Clean Energy Corridor will be built alongside existing power lines," the group said in a statement. "The rest will run through a commercial working forest, where logging has gone on for generations."
The group also argues that opposition to the hydropower corridor is being funded mostly by the fossil fuel industry, with the intent of killing green energy projects.
One of the largest backers of the "Yes on 1" campaign is NextEra, a Florida-based energy company, which has contributed at least $13.5 million to opponents of the project.
But opponents say the project would run through scenic swaths of forest in the North Maine Woods and lead to a loss of jobs and recreational tourism with few benefits to the state's energy consumers. They've framed the debate as one of a foreign corporation trying to run a power line through the state to enrich their shareholders.
"This project would cut through the heart of our state, and it would forever change the culture and character of the undeveloped northern Maine woods," said Sandi Howard, of the group No CMP Corridor, a coalition of environmental groups opposed to the project. "We are more than an extension cord for Massachusetts."
Howard said the claims by the companies about job creation are inflated and argues that the project would actually cost jobs in the solar industry and other sectors.
"Central Maine Power is trying to take advantage of Mainers’ vulnerability during a global health crisis by asserting that the NECEC corridor is the solution to repair Maine’s economy," she said.
Both sides have waged a costly and bitter public relations war for years over the details of the project, and whether it will negatively impact the state and its ratepayers.
Supporters and opponents of the project have poured tens of millions of dollars into ballot campaigns as part of efforts to sway voters, making it one of the state's most expensive ballot questions.
Combined, spending from supporters and opponents of Question 1 has exceeded $60 million since 2019, according to state campaign finance filings.
Data from the ethics commission shows that the bulk of the campaign spending by the PACs has been by energy companies and other commercial sources, not individuals.