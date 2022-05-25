(The Center Square) – A coalition of nonprofit groups are calling on Maine's leaders to provide more resources to respond to an influx of asylum seeking families into the state.
In a letter to Gov. Janet Mills and members of the state's congressional representatives, the Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition said the state is facing a "humanitarian crisis" and called on them to take immediate action to coordinate services and guarantee housing for newly arriving asylum-seekers.
"Maine's non-governmental organizations do not have the adequate resources, access, or authority to replace the government in providing coordinated aid to asylum seekers, nor should they," the group wrote. "Asylum is a human right guaranteed by international and U.S. law, and it is the government's responsibility to care for and protect people seeking asylum."
The nearly 80-member coalition, which includes Catholic Charities' Maine Immigrant and Refugee Services and the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, said the city of Portland recently announced that it can no longer guarantee shelter for asylum seekers, leaving more than 35 families, or 120 people, homeless.
Coalition members called for a "coordinated statewide effort" by opening emergency shelters, providing food and medical needs and deploying emergency management staff to assist asylum seekers and getting assistance from the state and federal governments, among other requests.
In the long term, the coalition calls on the state to seek Federal Emergency Management Agency funding and establish a state office to assist in the resettlement of asylum-seekers.
The coalition said the situation with asylum seekers in Maine is also a "crisis of equity" because many of the more recent asylum seekers to Maine are Black Africans.
"The United States response in providing humanitarian protection and aid to people fleeing war and violence in Ukraine is the right course of action – and such measures must be extended to all people fleeing war and persecution," they wrote.
In recommendations directed to the state's congressional delegation, the coalition called on lawmakers to vote against Title 42 restrictions that allow the federal government to turn immigrants away to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to support pending legislation to grant asylum seekers work authorization more quickly.
On Friday, a U.S. District Court judge in Louisiana ruled that the Title 42 restrictions must continue at the U.S.-Mexico border, blocking the Biden administration's decision to end the policy.
Senate Republicans, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins, have called on the Biden administration to keep Title 42 policy in place to prevent a massive influx of asylum seekers that could overwhelm the immigration system.