(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers are being urged to boost reimbursement rates for the state's Medicaid program to improve family planning services for low-income patients.
A proposal being considered by the Legislature's Committee on Health and Human Services would establish new payments to sexual and reproductive health-care providers to expand services of MaineCare-covered patients.
The measure's primary sponsor, Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Cumberland, said MaineCare's reimbursement rate for family planning providers "does not reflect the broad scope of work they do and the trust they must establish and maintain in order to treat their clients."
Breen said increasing MaineCare payments to providers would "acknowledge the wide-ranging spectrum of care they provide."
"Reproductive health-care providers are on the front line of Maine’s health-care system," Breen told the panel in testimony on Friday. "For many of these clients, family planning providers are the only health-care professionals they see. And these providers see everyone, regardless of ability to pay."
The legislation, dubbed "An Act To Compensate Sexual and Reproductive Health Care Providers Fairly for Comprehensive Primary Care Delivery," is a "concept bill" that doesn't spell out how much money the state government would have to spend on the new payments to providers. There is no fiscal note attached to the proposal.
Anti-abortion groups oppose the plan, arguing that it will mean an increase in the number of abortions being performed in the state, at the taxpayers' expense. They complained about the way the legislation was being brought forward for consideration with little notice to the public.
"This bill is a concept draft with no language, brought forward at the last minute – having a public hearing and immediately going into a work session a half-hour later," Jonathan Gamble, with the Maine Right to Life, said in testimony. "The people of Maine should be appalled. This is the people’s house – where the people have a voice."
Still, Democratic lawmakers and other supporters of the plan pointed out that MaineCare provides an array of health care services for low-income residents, not just abortions.
"Family planning providers deal with a scope of issues beyond what we would normally associate with them – issues often referred to as social determinants of health: mental health, substance use, tobacco use, personal safety, and access to basic needs like food and housing security," Breen said. "COVID-19 has only broadened the range of patient needs."
Gov. Janet Mills has pumped federal relief funds into MaineCare service providers throughout the pandemic to help attract more health care workers and expand services.
Last month, the state Department of Health and Human Services distributed $9.3 million in monthly MaineCare payments to 442 providers to support substance-abuse treatment and behavioral health services.
The payments are part of a larger $116 million program providing bonuses to a range of social services and health-care workers, according to the Mills administration.
Mills has also proposed increased payments to MaineCare providers as part of a $822 million supplemental budget proposal, which is being considered by lawmakers.
Meanwhile, the Mills administration is conducting a review of MaineCare's reimbursement rates to determine if they are appropriate.