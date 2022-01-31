(The Center Square) – Maine is getting tens of millions of dollars from a nationwide settlement with several pharmaceutical companies over their role in the opioid crisis.
The settlement, announced by Attorney General Aaron Frey, will resolve dozens of individual lawsuits filed by Maine cities and towns against opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and drug distributors Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen. The state will get more than $130 million over the next 18 years as part of the nationwide settlement.
Frey said the agreement "paves the way for Maine to receive significant resources" to address the opioid epidemic that is "ravaging" the state.
"At a time when Mainers continue to suffer from the pain and loss inflicted by the opioid epidemic, this agreement and the settlement it secures represents a significant opportunity to confront the crisis head on," he said in a statement. "These resources will be deployed to address this crisis, provide necessary treatment for addiction, and save lives."
Under the plan, at least 20% of the proceeds will go to the state to address the epidemic; 30% of the funds will be diverted to the 39 Maine counties and municipalities that either filed litigation against the settling companies or that have more than 10,000 residents, according to the attorney general's office.
At least 50% of the settlement funds will be deposited into a Maine Recovery Fund that will be disbursed by a yet-to-be-created commission that will make decisions on how to use the money.
Gov. Janet Mills said the state plans put the funds to use "combating the opioid epidemic, which has only grown more deadly inside of this insidious pandemic.”
“Maine people have suffered and lost their lives at the hands of companies that peddled dangerously addictive opioids to boost their profits and bottom lines," Mills said.
Maine reported a record 502 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020, many of them linked to the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, according to the state attorney general’s Office. That's a 33% increase over the previous year.
Public health officials attribute the uptick to a combination of social isolation, gaps in available services during the pandemic and even fears among some people that seeking treatment would expose them to COVID-19.
The Mills administration has diverted tens of millions of dollars to expanding access to opioid prevention and treatment and the overdose reversing drug naloxone.
Nationally, more than 100,000 people died of fatal overdoses in 2020 – a 30% increase, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
President Joe Biden called it "a tragic milestone" and has urged Congress to divert billions of dollars more to addressing the substance abuse crisis nationwide.
Maine is also getting about $20 million as part of a multi-state, multi-billion dollar settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over its role in the opioid addiction crisis.
Under the deal involving 14 other states, the company will be sold off by 2024 and its owners, the Sackler family, would be banned from selling opioids.
The Sacklers are also required to pay $4.3 billion for opioid treatment and prevention in exchange for states dropping their opposition to the company’s bankruptcy.