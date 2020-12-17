(The Center Square) – The number of unemployment claims filed by Maine workers crept up slightly last week as fallout from the coronavirus surge continues to affect the state's fragile economy.
At least 3,100 unemployment claims were filed for the week that ended Dec. 12, according to the Maine Department of Labor's weekly report.
Another 900 claims were filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which covers workers ineligible for regular unemployment benefits, the agency said.
The state typically sees a rise in unemployment claims in December due to seasonal layoffs that happen every winter in construction, landscaping and other industries, the agency said.
Meanwhile, jobless workers were expected to get a one-time $600 relief payment by the end of the month through the state's newly-created Pandemic Relief Program.
Maine has paid out more than $1.7 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits since mid-March, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The jobless rate fell to 5.4% in October after adding about 1,600 jobs, according to state labor data.
Maine ranked 32th among states that has seen the largest unemployment claim increases in the past week, according to the personal finance website WalletHub.
Nationally, about 885,000 new claims were filed last week, according to the U.S. Labor Department's weekly report. That’s about 23,000 more claims than the previous week, according to the report.
Continuing claims – which are considered a barometer of the unemployment situation – dropped slightly to 5.508 million nationally, the labor department said
Overall, 1.4 million jobless workers filed new unemployment claims last week – the highest level since September.
More than 20.6 million Americans are receiving jobless benefits as economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues to shutter businesses and put people out of work.
Economists fear that jobless claims could continue to rise amid closures and lockdowns, lackluster retail spending and the pending cutoff of federal financial aid programs.
PUA benefits, which provided an additional 13 weeks worth of benefits after jobless workers use up their allotted six months of benefits, are set to expire next week. At least 19,000 New Hampshire workers are set to lose those benefits.
In Congress, negotiations still are underway on a $900 billion relief package that could extend federal unemployment benefits.