(The Center Square) – New unemployment claims in Maine ticked up slightly last week as rehiring in the state slowed amid ongoing impacts of the coronavirus.
At least 2,039 new applications for state jobless benefits were filed for the week that ended April 3 — an increase of 436 claims from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
The uptick was offset slightly by a decline in new claims last week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federally backed program that covers workers ineligible for regular state unemployment benefits. Newly filed PUA claims totaled 204 last week, a decline of 162 from the previous week.
Meanwhile, 15,046 continuing claims for state unemployment benefits — which lag behind a week but are viewed as a barometer of the unemployment situation — were filed in the week ending March 27, a decrease of 46 over the previous week.
The state has distributed more than $2 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to nearly 360,000 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to state data.
The state's unadjusted unemployment rate stood at 5.6% in February, according to the latest figures released by the Maine Department of Labor. That's down from a high of 9.1% last April but still higher than the state's average 3% unemployment rate throughout 2019.
Nationally, 744,000 new jobless claims were filed last week, an increase of about 16,000 claims from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Continuing claims dropped by 16,000 to about 3.7 million nationally for the week that ended March 27, the Labor Department said, noting that that was the lowest level since March 2020.
Many jobless workers in New Hampshire and other states are buoyed by the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, signed by President Joe Biden last month, that extended federal pandemic relief programs until September, including a $300 per week federal enhanced benefit.
Despite the gradually improving labor market, more than 18.1 million Americans were still receiving state or federal unemployment benefits in the week ending March 20.