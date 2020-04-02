(The Center Square) – Maine unemployment claims remain dramatically elevated for the second week in a row as 23,535 residents filed for jobless benefits for the week ending March 28, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.
That number represents a 9 percent increase from the prior week’s 21,459 jobless claims. The week before that, when the impacts for widespread economic shutdown efforts were still not yet being felt, there were just 634 claims in Maine.
California led all states with 878,727 new claims for the week ending March 28. Only three states saw their unemployment claims drop from the previous week, including neighboring New Hampshire.
Nationally, 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits, a record, nearly doubling the prior week.
Maine has seen 344 diagnosed cases of coronavirus infection and seven deaths according to the latest numbers. In an attempt to reduce the spread, most residents are required to stay home if they don’t work at an “essential” business, meaning that much of the state’s economy is shut down.
The federal government has reinforced state unemployment funds in an effort to cover the sudden expense of many thousands of jobless claims.