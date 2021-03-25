(The Center Square) – New unemployment claims in Maine ticked up slightly last week, as many jobless workers were buoyed by extended federal pandemic relief benefits.
At least 1,469 new applications for state jobless benefits were filed for the week that ended March 20 – an increase of 70 claims from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were zero new claims last week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federally backed program that covers workers ineligible for traditional unemployment benefits. That's a decline of 309 from the previous week.
Meanwhile, 14,552 continuing claims for state unemployment benefits – which lag behind a week but are viewed as a barometer of the unemployment situation – were filed in the week ending March 13, a decrease of 1,423 over the previous week.
The state has distributed more than $1.96 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to at least 351,900 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to state data.
The state's jobless rate rose slightly to 5.2% in January, according to the latest figures released by the Maine Department of Labor. That's down from a high of 9.1% last April but still higher than the state's average 3% unemployment rate throughout 2019.
Nationally, 684,000 new jobless claims were filed last week, a decrease of about 97,000 claims from the previous week, according to the Labor Department.
Continuing claims dropped by 264,000 to about 3.8 million nationally for the week that ended March 13, the labor department said.
Many jobless workers in Maine and other states were buoyed by a $1.9 trillion relief bill, signed by President Joe Biden two weeks ago, that extended pandemic relief programs until September, including a $300 per week federal enhanced benefit.
Despite the gradually improving labor market, more than 18.9 million Americans were still receiving state or federal unemployment benefits in the week ending March 6.