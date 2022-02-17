(The Center Square) – New claims for unemployment benefits in Maine increased slightly last week following several weeks of improving labor conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 745 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Feb. 12, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 74 more than the prior week.
Continuing state jobless claims – which lag behind a week – totaled 8,183 in the week ending Feb. 5. That's seven more than the previous week.
The state has distributed more than $2.5 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to more than 400,000 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to state data.
Maine's unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% in December, according to the Maine Department of Labor.
Nationally, new jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week, ending a three-week run of improving numbers. There were 248,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Feb. 12, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's 23,000 more than the previous week.
Even with the rise in filings nationally, unemployment claims hovered near pre-pandemic levels. Last year, jobless claims were being filed at a weekly rate of about 800,000, with a surge of the COVID-19 infections impacting the labor market.
Continuing jobless claims for the week that ended Feb. 5 declined by 26,000 over the preceding week, with more than 1.59 million claims filed, the agency said.
Overall, more than 2 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits in the week ending Jan. 29, according to the agency's report.