(The Center Square) – First-time claims for unemployment benefits in Maine dropped slightly last week, according to state labor officials.
There were 915 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended July 24 – down by 286 from the previous week, the Maine Department of Labor reported on Thursday.
There were also 139 new claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides benefits for those who normally don't qualify for state unemployment, according to the state agency. That's 4 fewer claims than were filed in the preceding week.
Overall, the state reported about 1,600 fewer continuing unemployment claims, which lag behind a week. About 8,200 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed for state unemployment, with another 9,700 weekly certifications were filed under PUA, the agency reported.
Maine has distributed more than $2.3 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to about 380,000 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to state data.
The state's unemployment rate remained steady at 4.8% in June, according to the Maine Department of Labor.
That's down from a high of 9.1% last April but still higher than the state's average 3% unemployment rate throughout 2019.
Despite that, Maine businesses are struggling to fill tens of thousands of jobs unfilled with the busy summer tourist season underway.
Gov. Janet Mills has re-instituted a work search requirement mandating that individuals receiving jobless benefits actively look for work if they are receiving unemployment benefits.
Mills has also rolled out a Back to Work" program that provides a $1,500 payment for eligible workers who begin new jobs. Part time workers are also eligible for a bonus.
Meanwhile, the state's unemployment system is still under attack by fraudsters and international criminal gangs who continue to file bogus jobless claims.
During the week ending July 24, the state Labor Department said it rejected at least 467 initial jobless claims that were suspected to be fraudulent.
Nationally, there were 400,000 new claims filed in the week that ended July 24, an increase of 24,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
Continuing claims increased by 7,000 to 3.26 million nationally for the week that ended July 17. That's a new pandemic low, according to the federal agency.
An estimated 13.1 million Americans were still receiving state or federal jobless benefits in the week ending July 17, the agency reported.