(The Center Square) – New claims for unemployment benefits in Maine dropped again last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 760 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Aug. 7 – down 49 from the previous week, the federal agency reported on Thursday.
The state also reported 125 new claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a decline of 11 claims from the previous week, according to the report.
Continuing unemployment claims – which lag behind a week but are viewed as a barometer of the jobless situation – totaled 7,699 in the week ending July 31, a drop of 540 over the preceding week.
Maine has distributed more than $2.4 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to nearly 386,000 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to state data.
The state's unemployment rate remained steady at 4.8% in June, according to the Maine Department of Labor.
That's down from a high of 9.1% last April but still higher than the state's average 3% unemployment rate throughout 2019.
Meanwhile, the state's unemployment system is still under attack by fraudsters and international criminal gangs who continue to file bogus jobless claims.
During the week ending Aug. 7, the state Labor Department said it rejected at least 198 initial jobless claims that were suspected to be fraudulent.
Nationally, there were 375,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Aug. 7, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week, according to the labor department.
Continuing claims also dropped to 2.86 million nationally for the week that ended July 31. That's a new pandemic low, according to the federal agency.
An estimated 12 million Americans were still receiving state or federal jobless benefits in the week ending July 24, the agency reported.