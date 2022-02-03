(The Center Square) – New claims for unemployment benefits in Maine are continuing to recede, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 825 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Jan. 29, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 79 fewer than in the prior week, continuing a trend that has brought the number of unemployed down to pre-pandemic levels.
Continuing state jobless claims – which lag behind a week – totaled 8,096 in the week ending Jan. 22. That's 83 more than in the previous week.
Another two new jobless claims were filed for the federal Extended Benefits program, which was created by Congress in response to the pandemic and covers unemployed workers who've tapped out their regular state unemployment benefits.
To be sure, the weekly report only shows first-time unemployment claims that were filed for the previous week, not those that were successfully processed.
The state has distributed more than $2.49 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to nearly 400,000 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to state data.
Maine's unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% in December, according to the Maine Department of Labor.
Nationally, new unemployment filings dropped with 238,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Jan. 29, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's 23,000 fewer than the previous week.
Meanwhile, continuing jobless claims increased nationally by 44,000 to more than 1.62 million for the week that ended Jan. 22, the agency said.
Overall, an estimated 2.14 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits in the week ending Jan. 15, according to the report.