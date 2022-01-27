(The Center Square) – Claims for unemployment benefits in Maine dropped last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 909 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Jan. 22, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 308 fewer than in the prior week, continuing a trend that has brought the number of unemployed down to pre-pandemic levels.
Continuing state jobless claims – which lag behind a week – totaled 7,945 in the week ending Jan. 15. That's 16 fewer than in the previous week.
Another three new jobless claims were filed for the federal Extended Benefits program, which covers unemployed workers who've tapped out their regular state unemployment benefits.
The extended benefits are one of three federal unemployment programs created by Congress in response to the pandemic. While the programs expired on Sept. 4, jobless workers are still filing claims for benefits.
The weekly report only shows first-time unemployment claims that were filed for the previous week, not those that were successfully processed.
Maine labor officials say the ongoing impact of the pandemic has disrupted normal seasonal buildup and layoff patterns in some sectors of the economy.
The state has distributed more than $2.49 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to nearly 400,000 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to state data.
Maine's unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% in December, according to the Maine Department of Labor.
Nationally, new unemployment filings dropped with 286,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Jan. 22, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's 30,000 fewer than the previous week.
Meanwhile, continuing jobless claims increased nationally by 51,000 to more than 1.65 million for the week that ended Jan. 15, the agency said.
An estimated 2.14 million Americans were still receiving unemployment benefits in the week ending Jan. 8, according to the report.