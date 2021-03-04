(The Center Square) – New jobless claims in Maine ticked down slightly again last week, as the state's pandemic-battered labor market inches toward recovery.
At least 1,631 new applications for state jobless benefits were filed for the week that ended Feb. 27 – a decrease of 567 claims from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 200 new claims last week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federally backed program that covers workers ineligible for traditional unemployment benefits. That's a drop of 54 from the previous week.
Meanwhile, 16,573 continuing claims for state unemployment benefits – which lag behind a week but are viewed as a barometer of the unemployment situation – were filed in the week ending Feb. 20, a decline of 563 over the previous week.
The state has distributed more than $1.9 billion in jobless benefits to at least 350,250 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to the state employment agency.
The state's jobless rate held steady at about 5% in December, according to the latest figures released by the Maine Department of Labor.
Nationally, about 745,000 new jobless claims were filed last week, an increase of about 9,000 claims from the previous week, according to the Labor Department.
Continuing claims dropped by 124,000 to about 4.2 million nationally for the week that ended Feb. 20 the labor department said.
Despite the gradually improving labor market, more than 18 million Americans were still receiving state or federal unemployment benefits in the week ending Feb. 13.
The federal unemployment programs are set to expire on March 14, leaving more than 11 million out-of-work Americans without federal financial assistance.
Congress is debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package that would extend unemployment benefits and provide $400 per week to jobless beneficiaries.
The measure was approved by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives last Saturday and is expected to be taken up by the Senate beginning this week.
"If we act now – decisively, quickly, and boldly – we can finally get ahead of this virus," Biden said in remarks this week. "We can finally get our economy moving again."