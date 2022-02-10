(The Center Square) – New claims for unemployment benefits in Maine are continuing to drop, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 691 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Feb. 5, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 164 fewer than in the prior week, continuing a trend that has brought the number of unemployed down to pre-pandemic levels.
Continuing state jobless claims – which lag behind a week – totaled 8,154 in the week ending Jan. 28. That's 20 fewer than the previous week.
The state has distributed nearly $2.5 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to more than 400,000 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to state data.
Maine's unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% in December, according to the Maine Department of Labor.
Nationally, unemployment filings also dropped with 223,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Feb. 5, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's 16,000 fewer than the previous week.
Meanwhile, continuing jobless claims for the week that ended Jan. 29 remained largely unchanged at more than 1.62 million, the agency said.
Overall, more than 2 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits in the week ending Jan. 22, according to the report.