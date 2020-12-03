(The Center Square) – Maine officials are pouring money and resources into expanding broadband service to connect more of its largely rural citizenry to the Internet during the pandemic.
Gov. Janet Mills recently announced the state will be steering $5.6 million in federal CARES Act relief money to help pay for new infrastructure for high-speed broadband to students in rural communities. The funding will be doled out in grants to several internet service providers to expand broadband infrastructure in poorly served areas.
Mills said the need for reliable internet access is even greater during the coronavirus pandemic, when many students are learning from home amid school closures.
“Internet access is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity,” the Democrat said during a recent briefing. "This public-private partnership will make a significant difference by bringing broadband to more kids in more rural communities so they can stay connected to their teachers and to one another."
The funding is expected to provide service for about 730 students in rural communities, according to Mills' office.
"Maine's reliance on broadband infrastructure for essential daily household activities, particularly remote education, has reached a critical level during the pandemic,” said Jim McKenna, CEO of Redzone Wireless, which was awarded more than $1.7 million to expand broadband service in 55 Maine towns.
Maine was listed as one of the top 10 worst states for broadband coverage, according to a recent report by BroadbandNow Research.
The Federal Communications Commission estimates more than 11% of the state has little or no access to broadband service.
The state's congressional delegation has sought to divert more federal money and resources to expanding Internet access. Some communities have partnered to create a regional municipal utility district for broadband to expand coverage.
In July, the state's voters approved a $120 million bond bill that included $15 million to pay for expanding high-speed internet service in parts of the state.
Meanwhile, a new project by the Maine Broadband Coalition is testing internet speeds around the state by asking participants to connect to its website, where users can determine how fast their connection is. The group says the results of participants will be compiled in a report to help it determine where upgrades are needed.
The FCC says upload speeds of 3 megabits-per-second and download speeds of 25 megabits-per-second are the basic thresholds for high-speed broadband connections.
Maine isn't the only state struggling to expand broadband access during the pandemic.
Nationwide, an estimated 22% households, roughly 28 million, lack high-speed access to the internet from home, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.