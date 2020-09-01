(The Center Square) – The state of Maine has announced a new $200 million grant program for small businesses, but it is far below the $800 million tourism industry leaders advised was needed earlier this summer.
In a state heavily dependent on tourism, the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, government closures and mandated quarantines have been devastating to Maine’s hospitality sector. For many, the cost to try and stay in business won’t be covered by the grant program.
“Tourism is really the heart and soul of Maine, it’s the spirit of Maine," Tony Cameron CEO of the Maine Tourism Association, told News Center Maine. “I just don’t think it’s enough overall to help the businesses that actually need it."
In the early summer, a number of tourism trade groups said $800 million would be needed to help save the state’s roughly 10,000 to 12,000 tourism-reliant enterprises.
That $800 million divided among 12,000 would amount to roughly $66,000 per business.
“800 million when you break it up to that many businesses it isn’t a lot of money," Cameron said. “We’re hopeful that more money is going to be coming down and we will certainly advocate for that and anything we can do to work with the administration and our legislative officials, we will certainly do that.”
The grant program money is scheduled for disbursement in early October, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Janet Mills. Grants may be used to cover a business’ rent or mortgage, payroll costs and expenses; utilities, operating expenses; inventory and other costs related to reopening, including the purchase of personal protective equipment. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 9.
But Timothy Rich, who owns a Bar Harbor café, told News Center Maine that the grant application criteria mean many businesses won’t be eligible to apply.
Many Bar Harbor businesses have seen financial losses of 80 percent to 90 percent compared to last year, Rich said, and with no cruises scheduled to dock this fall, that decline is expected to continue.