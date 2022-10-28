(The Center Square) – Maine is winding down its pandemic rental assistance program after learning that the federal government won’t be providing more funds.
MaineHousing has paused its emergency rental assistance program and says it will not be accepting new or renewed applications. The move follows the U.S. Treasury announcement last week that Maine wasn't among 28 states included in the latest round of disbursements from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
The federally funded program started in March 2021 to help people pay for rent and utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing hundreds of millions of dollars to states to help keep people in their homes during the public health emergency.
Maine Housing spokesman Scott Thistle said the relief program has helped households "through some of the most dangerous times of the pandemic" but points out that it was funded with "one-time resources" and "does not have an ongoing source of federal or state funding."
"It was meant to be a temporary program aimed at helping those who were financially impacted by the COVID pandemic," Thistle said in a statement. "It was not designed to be a permanent rental assistance program or a solution to the ongoing affordable housing crisis Maine, and much of the U.S., is facing."
The housing agency is working with Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and members of the state's congressional delegation to seek additional funding to keep the program going, but it's not clear if the state will get any additional money.
Maine has distributed nearly $284 million to help provide rent and utility relief to residents struggling to pay their bills throughout the pandemic, according to the housing agency.
The funding has provided 33,795 households with assistance, which can cover current and overdue rents, utility bills and other expenses, the agency said.
Maine isn't the only state to see the federal rental assistance funding drying up. New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont have all paused their rental relief programs in the past several months.
In New Hampshire, Republicans and Democrats are trading blame over the federal government's decision to redivert funding for the state through the rental relief program.
Members of the state's congressional delegation sent a letter to the Treasury on Thursday, asking for more federal funding to keep the rental relief program going through the winter.